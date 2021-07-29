Zoë Kravitz May Have Just Suggested a Magic Mike 3 Starring Channing Tatum and Dad Lenny

Now this is a version of Magic Mike we'd like to see.
In the first installment of the stripper-centric movie, viewers witnessed Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey and more stars gyrate to the beat of the music, before Channing's character Mike retired. Then, in the sequel to the blockbuster, Channing and the rest of the group returned for one last performance that blew the socks off Myrtle Beach.
Although six years have passed and the men are a bit older, Zoë Kravitz has a proposition: What if her rocker dad Lenny Kravitz takes on a starring role?
The Big Little Lies actress made the suggestion to Channing on Instagram after her dad shared a photo of himself casually building a deck in skinny jeans and an unbuttoned shirt.
Channing got the ball rolling when he commented, "Oh s--t!!! Doing the lords work I see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe."
And since it was unclear if Channing was recruiting the singer for yard work or a new film, Zoë naturally replied, "You auditioning for MM3?"
Lenny's answer? "I've been ready."
And judging by the responses, it's clear Lenny's followers are eager to see him strip down, too. One user commented, "just take all my money lol," while Naomi Campbell herself remarked, "Lord have mercy brother."
So far, a Magic Mike trilogy isn't in the works, but Zoë has proven to be an influence on Channing as of late. In June, the G.I. Joe actor told Deadline that Zoë helped him upgrade his wardrobe after she saw him wearing Crocs.
"When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it," Tatum explained. "She completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore."
Zoë clarified that she doesn't hate the brand, she just doesn't think they're suited for a man of his stature. "There are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn't sure you were one of them," she simply stated.
The actors came to be friends after the High Fidelity actress recruited him for her upcoming movie Pussy Island. The project will be her directorial debut, making Channing feel honored to be a part of the film. He told the publication, "This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, 'wait, why are you thinking about me for this?' No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing."
Perhaps after Pussy Island, Zoë can take on Magic Mike 3?