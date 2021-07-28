Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks, January Jones and Kiernan Shipka Reunite for “Mad Women” Night Out

Don Draper who?
Some of Mad Men's leading ladies came together and recounted their reunion on Instagram this Tuesday, July 27. Christina Hendricks, January Jones and Kiernan Shipka all gushed about their evening on their separate profiles, after working alongside each other on the hit AMC show from 2007 to 2015.
The three beautiful women posed for a selfie, with Christina captioning her Instagram, "Before there were even #goodgirls there were these #madwomen! And [InStyle editor-in-chief] @laurabrown99 who's a madwoman in her own right. what a beautiful catch-up and dinner ladies."
January, who grinned from ear-to-ear in the pic, said, "Girls night! [...] coulda sat there all night ladies, I missed you so. #spritesreunite"
And the youngest of the bunch, who subsequently starred in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, said, "Okay the girls are back!!!"
The female-centric reunion came a month after Christina shared a sexist question she was asking during her time on the show, which took place in a 1960s Manhattan advertisement agency.
"There certainly was a time when we were very critically acclaimed, and getting a lot of attention for our very good work and our very hard work, and everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra again," she told The Guardian last month. "There are only two sentences to say about a bra."
Christina describing the show as "critically acclaimed" is no joke. Mad Men received a whopping 116 Emmy Award nominations and 16 wins throughout its run. Plus, the show, along with other critically acclaimed titles such as Breaking Bad, Dexter and Homeland, were thought to be the new "Golden Age of Television," per another article in The Guardian.
While that may be true, we'll be waiting for women protagonists to be leading the next golden age... maybe starring Christina, January and Kiernan.