You'll Be Amazed By These Athletes Defying Gravity at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are further proof that human beings can do just about anything they put their minds to. Just look at Simone Biles' impressive Yurchenko double pike vault.

By Cydney Contreras 28 Jul, 2021 10:30 PMTags
Watch: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos may have gone to the edge of space in their pricey rockets, but can they defy gravity out of sheer strength and determination like these Olympians? Didn't think so.

Since the July 23 Opening Ceremony, numerous world-class athletes have competed in their respective sports at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while viewers at home marveled over their strengths. Though the competitors make it seem easy, it's safe to say few people can jump and dive as effortlessly as these athletes.

And one doesn't need to look far to know that Olympians are akin to super-humans. Just look at Team Great Britain divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee as they gracefully dive into the pool, or fencers leaping off the ground. And don't even get us started on the gymnasts, who are doing more twists and turns than thought humanly possible.

So, while the Tokyo Games look different from year's past, the feats of these individuals continue to amaze and astonish, inspiring new generations of athletes who will defy gravity in their own time.

2020 Tokyo Olympics Candid Photos

To see these jaw-dropping moments in all their glory, check out the photos below!

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
Kalidiatou Niakate
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images
Tom Daley & Matty Lee
Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Jordan Chiles
CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Jayson Tatum
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Emma Jeffcoat
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
Julius Kuhn
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Yoandy Leal Hidalgo
Sergei Grits/AP/Shutterstock
Raul Entrerrios Rodriguez
Dita Alangkara/AP/Shutterstock
Kwanghee Heo
DIEGO AZUBEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Luca Curatoli & Bongil Gu
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images
Brody Malonecompetes
Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images
James Hall
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
Sunisa Lee
GREGORY SHAMUS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Edrice Femi Adebayo
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Sarah Sponcil
Naoki Morita/AFLO/Shutterstock
Momiji Nishiya
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Kohei Yamamoto
Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Shutterstock
Nikita Nagornyy
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Liu Juan
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
David Powell

