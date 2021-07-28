Mila Kunis Admits She Regrets "Selfish" Decision to Prevent Ashton Kutcher From Going to Space

Watch : Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Spark Bathing Debate

Mila Kunis had her own mission in mind when she heard that Ashton Kutcher wanted to join British billionaire Richard Branson for his record-breaking Virgin Galactic flight.

"We get together nine years ago and he was like, 'I have a ticket to go to space,'" she told People via Yahoo. "I was like, 'Oh, OK.' I was like, 'That's fun, have fun.'"

The Just Married actor reportedly purchased his $200,000 ticket in 2012, per Space.com, when the couple started dating. Mila said that after they welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt, in October 2014, Ashton told Mila again that he was "going to space." Mila clearly had an issue with Ashton's space travel bug, telling him, "'That's irresponsible, you cannot have...This is not what you do. You are a father.'"

Their second child, son Dimitri, was born November 2016.

Mila recalled, "I was all so hormonal and I was like, 'You can't, you're going to die. That thing's going to explode and you're going to die—and you're going to leave me with the babies.'"