Jade Carey Stepping in for Simone Biles at Tokyo Olympics: 7 Things to Know About the Gymnast

Watch : Simone Biles Drops Out of All-Around Competition at 2020 Olympics

After U.S. gymnastics champion Simone Biles withdrew from the individual all-around event at the Tokyo Olympics, her teammate Jade Carey was given the chance to earn an extra Olympic medal.

At Monday's individual all-around qualifying event, Jade finished with the ninth-highest score in qualification, but only the third-highest among the U.S. gymnasts. Citing mental health issues, Simone, who ranked first, withdrew from the final. The move, which came soon after her departure from the team competition, allows Jade to compete in the all-around individual final on Thursday, July 29. The International Gymnastics Federation limits each country to two top competitors to be allowed to participate in each individual final.

This means Jade now has the opportunity to bring home up to three Olympic medals, after previous qualifying for floor and vault finals. This marks the 21-year-old's first Olympic Games, and she was one of two out of the six members of the U.S. women's gymnastics team who qualified to compete solely as an individual rather than in a team event. The other gymnast was MyKayla Skinner, whose Olympic journey ended abruptly this weekend when her scores did not rank high enough in the qualifying round.