Mario Lopez and His Family Are Set for Back to School Thanks to DSW

Don't we all love shopping at DSW? Even celebrities can't help sharing their love for the amazing deals on shoes and accessories. The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher recently dropped a capsule collection at DSW and so did Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. The latest celeb to share their love for the affordable shoe store is Mario Lopez.... and his entire family. DSW is one of the few stores that can cater to every member of the family (and you just can't beat their prices).
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Mario remarked, "The whole Lopez fam bam is in on the act and I'm excited to team up with DSW, kicking off the upcoming fall and back to school seasons. We just want to let people know that it's a one-stop shop for families and my family loves it. They've got all the cool kicks that we like for mom, dad, and for the kids. You can get everything including Adidas, Timberlands, New Balance, and all that fun stuff at DSW."
Mario, his wife Courtney Lopez, and their three kids enjoy shopping at DSW because "We feel really good about partnering with them. The selection is huge with a lot of brands and designers and it's cost-effective." The Access host explained, "A great pair of shoes can really give you a boost of confidence, especially as a kid. I think it really can do wonders. A good pair of shoes can help kids feel good about themselves, so they're a solid investment."
Mario described his kids as "pretty opinionated at this point" when it comes to shoe shopping, elaborating, "They know what they like. My daughter is very particular and my son is starting to be too. We let them do their own thing, which makes shopping easier for my wife and I." In contrast, he joked, "The baby is probably the easiest to shop with because he can't say anything yet. But, we know what the other two like, so it's pretty easy to shop for them too.
DSW has some great deals on shoes for men, women, and children, whether you're going back to school or just want to freshen up your closet for a new season. Keep on scrolling to see some of the Lopez family favorites. These great deals will have you singing "It's alright cuz' I'm saved by the sales."
New Balance 515 Sneakers
Mario shared, "I like the New Balance for exercise."
Olive & Edie Melia Gladiator Sandal
These multi-color, metallic girls' sandals match with pretty much every outfit. They're available in toddler and youth sizes at DSW.
Adidas Adilette Comfort Sandals- Mens
"I like the Adidas when I'm kicking it," Mario shared.
Timberland Basic 6-Inch Boot
"My wife loves when I wear the Timberlands," Mario revealed.
Kelly & Katie Frillian Sandal
For the Lopez family DSW photoshoot, Mario's wife Courtney rocked the Kelly & Katie Frillian Sandal, which is adorned with rhinestones.
Vans Atwood Sneaker- Kids
Yes, these sneakers have a camouflage print, but kids won't blend in if they have these on. If you have a child that loves to stand out, this is a great shoe.
Timberland 6 Inch Classic Boots - Kids
These Timberlands are such a classic style that they come in kids' sizes too.
TImberland Linden Woods Ankle Boot- Women's
These black Timberlands are a versatile take on the classic boot.
