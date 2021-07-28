Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Reveal They’re Dating

Watch : Chrishell Stause Is "Off of Men" After Keo Motsepe Breakup

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are sailing off into the sunset.



Fans of the hit Netflix show Selling Sunset may want to grab a seat (and pop some popcorn), because the two co-stars confirmed they're dating during a romantic rendezvous in Capri, Italy.

Chrishell, Jason and the Selling Sunset crew is currently enjoying a European getaway together, and tons of enviable pics have made their way to social media. However, it's the sweet snap shared on July 28 to Instagram of Chrishell and Jason—showing some major PDA—that has the Internet buzzing.



And as a shout-out to another woman living her best life in Italy alongside her other half—ahem, Jennifer Lopez, of course—Chrishell captioned the post, "The JLo effect."



In fact, Jason tells E! News that his longtime friendship with the real estate agent has recently blossomed into a budding romance. "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," he the celebrity broker shares. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."