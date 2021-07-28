Britney Spears Reveals How She's Handling a "Lot of Change" Amid Conservatorship Battle

Watch : Britney Spears' Mom Says Relationship With Jamie Has "Fear & Hatred"

Britney Spears is feeling "bright and bold."



On Tuesday, July 27, the "Lucky" singer showed fans her more artistic side, sharing a video of herself painting to Instagram. "As you guys know, there's a lot of change going on in my life," she captioned the post. "At the moment and today, I was feeling overwhelmed, so I went to Michael's and got white paper and paint!!!"



And although Britney wrote that she isn't a "professional painter," she added that she certainly felt like one in the moment and explained that the artwork channeled her recent feelings.

"This is an expression of how I'm feeling at the moment," she wrote. "Rebellious…colorful…. bright…bold…spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors."



The creative post came just one day after the singer and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed legal documents to officially remove her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate. Britney has nominated professional fiduciary Jason Rubin to be her new financial conservator, according to the July 26 petition obtained by E! News.