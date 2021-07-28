Watch Married at First Sight's Jessica and Austin Reveal They Are Expecting a Baby

Oh baby! The Married at First Sight family is growing once again.
E! News can confirm Jessica Studer is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Austin Hurd.
"Austin and I are super excited about this new adventure of parenthood!" the couple shared in a statement to E! News. "We both knew we wanted to be parents when we met, but wanted to wait for the time to be right. Now that we have been married for almost two years and are a little more settled with a house, we are as ready as we can be!"
Jessica added, "I know Austin is going to be a great dad and I can't wait for November 2021 to meet baby H!"
But wait, there's more! On the July 28 episode of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, viewers will watch Jessica reveal the big news to her husband on camera. Spoiler alert: Austin was more than excited.
"Finding out that Jess is pregnant is the best surprise," he shared in a sneak preview. "I just cannot believe it happened this quick. I am going to be a father. I prepared myself for this. I've looked forward to this with Jess. I'm just so excited."
Fans first met the couple back in 2020 during season 10 of Married at First Sight. Since the show, the pair has documented their marriage for Lifetime's spin-off series appropriately titled Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam.
While many fans were hoping the couple would receive good news, Jessica questioned if motherhood would ever be in her future.
"I'm so happy that Austin is as excited as I am," she shared on Couples' Cam. "I have always wanted to become a mom, but the fertility issues that ran in my family always made me wonder if it was meant to be and it's crazy to think that less than two years ago, Austin and I met at the altar and now we're going to be parents."
Watch the magic unfold when Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) returns July 28 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime. And see who else from the franchise is featured in the show below.