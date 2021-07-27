Paris Hilton Denies She’s Pregnant With Her First Baby

Watch : Paris Hilton's Engagement Rings: A Complete History

Paris Hilton confirmed that she's the only heiress in her life.

After more than two decades in the spotlight, the "Love is Blind" singer is used to unfounded rumors circulating about her personal life. This time, however, when a report claimed she and fiancé Carter Reum were expecting a baby, she addressed it head-on.

On a July 27 installment of her podcast, This is Paris, she denied being pregnant with her first little one.

"I also woke up to about 3,000 texts," Paris said. "All my iPhones are blowing up. All 5 of them. Everyone wishing me 'congratulations' and 'so happy for me' and yes, I've heard from people I haven't heard from in years. So yes, thank you everyone for all the messages."

The former reality television star proceeded to joke that she's pregnant with triplets, remarking, "I really appreciate it and I am so excited for motherhood."

Paris then stopped herself, continuing, "Actually I'm just kidding. I'm not pregnant. Not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now. I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly. Definitely waiting for that part."