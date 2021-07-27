The Best Brands for Hybrid Workwear Staples

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If the thought of going back to the office is giving you mixed emotions, you're not alone. Although we're excited to see our co-workers IRL and not through a tiny box on our screens, we are hesitant about ditching the hoodies, pajama pants and fuzzy slippers that have become an integral part of our WFH situation over the past year. While we are anticipating a bout of separation anxiety with our sweatsuits, we are excited to get dressed up again even if it's only for a few days of the workweek.
Given the way we work has changed so much over the past year, the way we dress for the office is also going to change as we navigate splitting our working hours between the office and home. Recently, the term "hybrid workwear" has been thrown around to label this new way of dressing, and we're here for it. Think less starchy and uncomfortable outfits and more casual yet office-appropriate styles that you won't rush home to take off.
Additionally, this new era of workwear emphasizes not having to spend a ton of money on looks that are exclusive the office. It's all about having a set of wardrobe staples that you can dress up or down depending on your calendar.
Thankfully, there's a variety of brands like Lululemon, Loft, Universal Standard and Spanx that are blurring the lines between traditional workwear and off-duty loungewear.
Below, we rounded up the brands that we're counting on to help us transition from home to office in comfort and style. Plus, styles you can wear to your board meeting or weekend brunch!
J.Crew
J.Crew is one of our go-to spots for finding office-approved looks that will stay in your rotation for years. We love how they offer everything from formal blazers to cozy sweaters and basic tees and accessories.
Loft
Whether you're in need of a go-to white blouse or a chic dress that will take you from summer to fall, the Loft has it all. Besides offering great basics, the prices are always reasonable.
Who What Wear™ at Target
Every time we go to Target, we always make it a point to peruse the new arrivals from the Who What Wear collection. The brand offers versatile and budget-friendly pieces that will take you from the office to date night in no time.
Spanx
Chances are you've probably tried or heard of the magic that is Spanx. Besides offering revolutionary shapewear, the brand also sells flattering basics like these pull-on pants that will make you look snatched for your morning meetings.
ASOS
ASOS is another one-stop shop for finding pieces that are appropriate for the office, but also perfect for brunch on the weekends. Blazers like this one are great to have on hand as you can dress them up or down.
Universal Standard
We love Universal Standard's size-inclusive selection of wardrobe staples that take the stress out of getting dressed for work. How fab is this dress?
Nordstrom
You can't go wrong with Nordstrom! The retailer offers tons of brands that cater to every budget and office dress code. Plus, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the best time to stock up on basics or splurge on a nice blazer or leather jacket that you can wear outside of the office.
DSW
Trade in your slippers for a stylish pair of slides! You can't beat DSW's prices and selection when it comes to finding stylish flats, sandals, mules, boots and more office-ready footwear.
& Other Stories
Our weakness? & Other Stories' new arrivals section. We love this brand because they offer insanely chic and well-made basics like blazers, dresses, sweaters, blouses and more relaxed pieces that will get you excited to dress in something other than sweatpants.
Lululemon
Wearing Lululemon to work? Yes, it's possible. The brand continues to expand their offerings beyond activewear with pieces that have the same comfort level as their leggings, but are appropriate for a meeting with your boss. We're definitely going to stock up on these pants!
Revolve
Revolve is truly the mecca for all your clothing needs. From night out dresses to swimsuits to formal occasion dresses to office-approved apparel, they have it all! This top and bottom set is perfect for looking put together at the office, but you can also wear it to lounge around the house.
Athleta
You may shop at Athleta for clothes for your yoga or pilates class, but did you know they also have great basics? You can dress this tee up or down by adding some gold jewelry and pants.
