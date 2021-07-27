American Horror Story: Double Feature Teaser Has Some Aliens For You

American Horror Story: Double Feature

On March 19, 2021, Ryan Murphy revealed the title for the long-awaited 10th season of American Horror Story. It's called Double Feature, and it has a tagline: "Two horrifying stories, one season. One by the sea, one by the sand."

In a response to a fan on Instagram, Murphy explained a little further. "It means TWO SEASONS for the fans airing in one calendar year!" he said. "So double the viewing pleasure. One set by the sea (this cast already announced). A second by the sand (that cast announcement coming)."

Leslie Grossman later weighed in on Twitter, explaining, "You guys. It's one season, two stories. Like a two-fer. Like 2 mini seasons. It's gonna be great."

That means we're still waiting for a whole cast announcement! The location of Murphy's post was also set to Provincetown, Massachusetts, so it seems like we're headed to New England.