Paris Hilton's "That's Hot" Mantra Takes on a New Meaning in First Cooking With Paris Trailer

Cooking With Paris is putting the hot in "That's Hot."

On Tuesday, July 27, Netflix released the trailer for Paris Hilton's upcoming cooking show, which will premiere on August 4. And it's not just the entrepreneurial heiress that's cooking up a storm on the new series. We're, of course, talking about her slate of A-list guests, including Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons and Kathy and Nicky Hilton.

Now you may be wondering, Can Paris Hilton even cook? The answer: Sort of.

While the new trailer boasts the 40-year-old DJ's "culinary expertise and kitchen prowess," we aren't entirely sure she knows her way around a kitchen. Case in point: Paris and Kim are seen enjoying an impressive spread, but the Keeping Up With Kardashians star later notes, "Wait, I spoke too soon."

Yet, Paris seems determined to whip up some recipes and have some fun, all while dressed in couture, we should add.