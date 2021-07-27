Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Raise Eyebrows After Revealing Their Family's Bathing Habits

Apparently there aren't always full-body showers happening at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's house. The couple shed light on how often they bathe their two kids and it's going to divide the internet.

Spoiler alert: This is going to cause a major debate. 

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are making headlines after chatting about their family's bathing habits during a recent interview on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast, Armchair Expert. The subject came up when Shepard explained his ongoing argument with Padman that she should not wash her body with soap. "You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day," he said. "It's insane."

Apparently Kunis and Kutcher are in the same camp. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," she shared. "But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles." As for her husband, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher admitted. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else."

Padman was surprised by the revelation. "I can't believe I'm in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower," she said. "Who taught you to not wash?" 

For Kunis, it began as a matter of circumstance. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child," she recalled, "so I didn't shower very much anyway."

That habit continued when she became a mom to daughter Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. "When I had children," she said, "I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns—ever." 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Shepard noted he and wife Kristen Bell only bathed their own then-newborn daughters as part of a nighttime routine. "We could care less about their cleanliness," he quipped. "We haven't washed them since. It's been like six years."

Kunis replied, "That's how we feel about our children. We're like, 'Oof, something smells.'" While it seemed like the star was joking, Kutcher weighed in with this: "Here's the thing—if you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em. Otherwise, there's no point."

