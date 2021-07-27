Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Raise Eyebrows After Revealing Their Family's Bathing Habits

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

Spoiler alert: This is going to cause a major debate.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are making headlines after chatting about their family's bathing habits during a recent interview on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast, Armchair Expert. The subject came up when Shepard explained his ongoing argument with Padman that she should not wash her body with soap. "You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day," he said. "It's insane."

Apparently Kunis and Kutcher are in the same camp. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," she shared. "But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles." As for her husband, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher admitted. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else."

Padman was surprised by the revelation. "I can't believe I'm in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower," she said. "Who taught you to not wash?"