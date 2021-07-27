Proof Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Thinks Of Kourtney Kardashian As Her Stepmom

Thanks to her budding romance with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian may have a new title: stepmom.
As any fan keeping up with the Poosh founder would already know, she and the Blink 182 rocker have been going pretty strong ever since they made their relationship IG official earlier this year. However, not only has her relationship with him continued to grow, but so has her connection with his family.
In a recent Instagram Live, Travis' 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, was seen playing a game of "Never Have I Ever," which included a question about ever meeting a Kardashian. Alabama pointed out the obvious—since it goes without saying—and acknowledged her bond with Kourtney in a sweet shout-out, sharing, "She's my stepmom."
Although this may be the first time that fans have heard the words directly from Alabama, it's just one of many instances that prove just how close the women in Travis' life are. In fact, earlier this month, Kourtney shared snaps on social media from a girls' day out with Alabama and Travis' stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.
"Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on," a source previously shared with E! News. "Of course, it will never be as if Kourt is her biological mother, but it's comforting for Alabama to have Kourt around."
Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker—his and Alabama's mom is Shanna Moakler—also gave Kourtney the stamp of approval. "Both of Travis' kids love Kourt and are so happy seeing their dad in love," added the insider. "It's been a great fit for everyone."
It's safe to say Kourtney—who shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick—could officially take on that stepparent role soon.
"Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage," a separate source previously shared to E! News. "It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved."