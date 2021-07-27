Naomi Osaka Says the "Scale of Everything" Led to Her "Sad" Olympics Exit

Four days after she had the honor of lighting the Olympic Cauldron at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, tennis star Naomi Osaka's shot at a medal is over.

The 23-year-old athlete, who is the No. 2 ranked player in the world, is out of the 2020 Tokyo Games after losing to the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in the tennis competition's third round on Tuesday, July 27. Marketa, 22, who is 42nd-ranked, defeated Naomi in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-4.

"It's tough for her also playing in Japan and in the Olympics,'' Marketa told reporters after the win, according to the Associated Press. "It's so much pressure, I cannot imagine."

Naomi, who was representing the host country, gave a brief statement to the press after the match. In her comments, she said the "scale" of the Olympics had been a challenge for her, particularly since she has not participated in a tennis tournament since taking a break from the sport in May to focus on her mental health.