The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Breaks Down as One of Her Final 4 Walks Away Before Hometowns

In the blink of an eye, Katie Thurston's final four was down to three on The Bachelorette.

On Monday, July 26, the latest episode of the ABC dating series got right into the action following last week's roller-coaster rose ceremony that saw Katie's extremely emotional display after dismissing Andrew and then offering him a chance to come back. This week, as the four remaining men—Blake, Greg, Justin and Michael A.—were reflecting on the idea of preparing for their hometowns date, Michael suddenly had a change of heart.

The catalyst was an on-camera FaceTime call with his 4-year-old son, James. Their exchange started out much like previous ones we've seen between the single dad and his boy, except that toward the end of this call, viewers heard James say, "I know what the problem is. Maybe daddy left because he don't want to see me."

Understandably, this was too painful for Michael to move past. Immediately after the call, Michael surprised Katie at her suite to tell her, "I'm not leaving because of us. I'm leaving because my son needs his dad."