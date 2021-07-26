Yes, Kanye West Is Really Living in an Atlanta Stadium While Finishing Donda Album

Kanye West is in (love) lockdown until he puts out his newest album, Donda.

A spokesperson for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium confirms to E! News that Kanye is staying at the Atlanta event center while he wraps up his work. The rapper's rep adds he will be pushing the release of Donda to August 6, after initially announcing it would go live on streaming platforms July 23.

Kanye first settled into the Mercedes-Benz studio last week, just before he held a sold-put listening party for the album. At the time, a source told E! News Kanye had been working on the album for awhile and had given estranged wife Kim Kardashian a warning about songs in which he details their split.

"Kanye did write a song about Kim and their marriage and Kim gave her input about it," the insider revealed to E! News exclusively. "He was respectful and gave her the heads up, and did not want to blindside her."