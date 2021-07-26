Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Amazing Accessories Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

From designer bags and sunglasses to everyday jewelry pieces and luggage, you're bound to find something that you just have to have.

By Emily Spain 26 Jul, 2021 7:04 PM
E-Comm: Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Accessory DealsE! Illustration

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is undoubtedly one of our favorite times of the year. What's not to like? There's incredible deals across dozens of categories like apparel, beauty, shoes and home, plus exclusive styles you can't get anywhere else. 

Today, we rounded up our top 10 accessories deals from the sale to give you some shopping inspiration. From designer bags and wallets to luggage and everyday jewelry, scroll below to start saving!

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals

Kendra Scott Zorte Split Hoop Earrings

If you don't have a go-to pair of earrings that can take you from the office to drinks with friends, we suggest adding these hoops to your cart.

$58
$35
Nordstrom

Slip Sunset Hair Tie Set

Prevent hair breakage and creases when you throw your locks into a top knot or ponytail. These silk hair ties will make you think twice about using regular elastic ties again.

$65
$45
Nordstrom

Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag

This crossbody wallet bag needs to be part of your fall wardrobe. It's perfect for those days where you don't need a tote bag, but something to help you carry around the basics.

$195
$100
Nordstrom

Tom Ford 55mm Gradient Square Sunglasses

Tom Ford sunglasses on sale? Unheard of! We how these classic frames can be rocked year-round.

$395
$264
Nordstrom

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring

Everyone's favorite ring is on sale! Trust us when we say you'll get so much use out of these 14-karat gold-plated beauties.

$44
$30
Nordstrom

Calpak Terrazzo 22-Inch Hard Shell Spinner Carry-On Suitcase

Are you headed on an adventure soon? You'll probably need a durable yet chic carry-on suitcase like this one.

$165
$99
Nordstrom

Herschel Supply Co. Little America Colorblock Backpack

Another must-have for your next trip is this backpack. It has compartments for essentials like a 15-inch laptop, plus it offers a mountaineering-style design for all-day comfort when you're hiking or traveling.

$109
$65
Nordstrom

Daniel Wellington Quadro Melrose Mesh Strap Watch

This watch is stunning! Treat yourself to one or get it for a loved one who needs a friendly reminder to be on time.

$199
$130
Nordstrom

Clare V. Simple Tote

We're obsessed with Clare V.'s tote bags because they're stylish, durable and will fit all of your must-haves. Definitely worth the splurge!

$555
$333
Nordstrom

MCM Small Visetos Bifold Wallet

Here's your sign to replace your wallet that is falling apart. We love the simple yet stylish design on this multi-slot wallet.

$225
$136
Nordstrom

Ready for more Nordstrom Anniversary Sale shopping inspiration? Check out the best deals on fall trends you can shop now at Nordstrom.

