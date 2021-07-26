Get a Free Crop Top with Purchase from Los Angeles Apparel

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We are always looking for a reason to shop: a change in seasons, a special occasion, and, of course, a great deal. All season long we will be sharing our must-have summer products, exclusive deals, and insights from celebrity guest editors as a part of E!'s Shop Girl Summer series. Our latest deal is a free Jersey Crop Top from Los Angeles Apparel when you make $75+ purchases and use the code C3653E at checkout. This offer is valid through 7/31.

We love Los Angeles Apparel because all of their pieces are made from high-quality materials that last forever. They have the perfect pieces to create fashionable two-piece sets. Their reliable activewear provides ample support during workouts. The garment-dyed denims bring a not-so-basic vibe to jean shorts, jackets, and pants. They sell great layering pieces that you can pair with clothes you already have or wear on their own. We can go on and on, but just take a look at some of our favorite pieces yourself.