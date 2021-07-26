How Olympic Track Stars Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall Ran Away With Each Other's Hearts

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

It's not as if athletes dating athletes is a new concept. It's only natural that elite competitors who spend most of their lives at the track, on the hardwood or in the pool would find a love connection at the office.

Even having two Olympians under the same roof is not unheard of. See: Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird. Fencing's Gerek Meinhardt and Lee Kiefer. Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. (Okay, those last two only couple up in the commentators' booth, but still.)

Yet it was still hard not to be charmed when two-time Paralympic medalist Hunter Woodhall scooped up longtime girlfriend Tara Davis after her second-place finish in the long jump at the Olympic Trials June 26, later declaring on Instagram, "TARA LANE DAVIS YOU ARE AN OLYMPIAN!"

The photo of the couple—captured in all their coordinated, cowboy hat-wearing glory—quickly went viral and suddenly everyone needed to know everything about the adorably in love, ridiculously photogenic athletic duo.