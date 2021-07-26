Emily Blunt Reveals What It's Really Like to Kiss Dwayne Johnson

Not quite as fresh as a daisy.

Emily Blunt hilariously revealed what it's really like to smooch beloved co-star Dwayne Johnson—and fans might not like what she has to say.

"Listen, the thing you're missing out on, you know that feeling you get right after you brush your teeth?" Blunt exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop correspondent Victor Cruz at the Jungle Cruise premiere on July 25. "And it kind of feels fresh and it's really nice? That's not what you're going to get." LOL!

Good thing pals Blunt and Johnson are happily married to other people. Blunt teased that husband John Krasinski would probably prefer her Jungle Cruise character Lily instead of other past roles. "Don't you think Mary Poppins is a little uptight?" Blunt joked. "I think Lily's up for some fun, if you know what I mean."

Aside from their onscreen smooch, Blunt and Johnson relied on stunt people for their big adventure moments. "For her, it was 'never doing this s––t again,'" Johnson quipped about Blunt's adversity to the rigorous stunts for Jungle Cruise. "I do all my own stunts."