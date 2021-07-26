Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Brittany Cartwright Fires Back at Critics Claiming She Looks “Pregnant” in Red Carpet Photo

After reading body shaming comments online, Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright took to her Instagram Story to send a message to her haters.

Brittany Cartwright is shutting the haters down.
 
The Vanderpump Rules alum, who welcomed son Cruz with husband Jax Taylor in April, is clapping back at body shamers criticizing her recent red carpet appearance. "I keep seeing the comments that I look pregnant here," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo from the July 19 premiere of Midnight in the Switchgrass. "Well guess what? I probably do—I just had a baby 3 months ago and my body is healing and I'm working hard to get back in shape."

In the red carpet pic, Brittany was photographed wearing a crimson red wrap dress, while Jax donned a simple white T-shirt and slightly distressed jeans. And in her relatable AF message, Brittany noted, "Every body is different, every pregnancy is different. I'm so proud of this body, it gave me the best blessing I could ever imagine & on top of it all, I felt great this night."

Following her social media message to her critics, Brittany also posted a pic of herself on her way to her workout, writing, "On my way to @sculptedbymegan so she can kick my a**."

The reality star also uploaded a clip of herself in action, mid-workout while her trainer is heard in the background, saying, "This is for the haters, you just wait. You fired two Kentucky girls up, that's where you went wrong!"

Brittany echoed that sentiment with a self-encouragement, saying, "Mama's coming back, Mama's got this!"
 
If you're wondering how Brittany and Jax are adjusting when it comes to their "little angel" Cruz, the two gave an update on their bundle of joy during their appearance on E!'s Daily Pop. "I can't remember not having him," Jax said. "It's gotten to that point already, we just love him so much."

