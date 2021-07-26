How Alex Rodriguez Subtly Supported Ex Jennifer Lopez on Her Birthday

Alex Rodriguez had Jennifer Lopez on his mind this weekend.

As the former couple separately celebrated their birthdays in St. Tropez on July 24, the New York Yankees alum was spotted showing some love to his ex on social media. Proving there's no bad blood between the pair, Rodriguez "liked" a birthday tribute to the singer, posted to Instagram by her sister Lynda Lopez.

"My original BFF, I love you more than words can say," Lynda wrote alongside a selfie with Jennifer. "Not only are you the most fun, and my ride or die, You light the world and show me what's possible and are my inspiration always. Sometimes I can't believe I was so lucky that God put the beautiful soul that is you into my life. Wishing you your best birthday yet!"

A-Rod's public show of support for J.Lo comes amid her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. In fact, the Oscar winner was by his leading lady's side as she rang in her 52nd birthday. The pair even had fans on the floor with photos from their yacht celebration, which included major PDA. "5 2 … what it do," the "Let's Get Loud" artist captioned a series of Instagram pics, including one snap of her and Ben kissing.