Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Party Like It's 2002 at Her 52nd Birthday Party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have truly come full circle. Find out details about her 52nd birthday party in St Tropez, France.

By Holly Passalaqua, Corinne Heller 25 Jul, 2021 4:20 PMTags
Jennifer LopezBen AffleckCouples
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make Subtle Instagram Debut

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have truly come full circle with their most high-profile public appearance as Bennifer 2.0.

On Saturday, July 24, the actress and singer celebrated her 52nd birthday with the actor, with whom she is enjoying a rekindled romance, at a party at celebrity hotspot L'Opera in St Tropez, France.

J.Lo, who sizzled in a black, long sleeve Dolce & Gabbana dress, and Ben, who looked dapper in a blue button-down shirt and matching pants, sat together at a table in front of a backdrop adorned with Philippe Shangti artwork as dozens of fans partied with them, with some of them sharing videos on Instagram, including fashion blogger Rebel Neda.

At one point, DJ Hugo M played her 2002 hit "Jenny From the Block"—yes, the song with the music video that features Ben—and Jennifer sang along as servers danced on a table with giant bottles of Champagne.

The two arrived at the party around 11 p.m., holding hands and surrounded by a small group of people, one of the guests, Dr. Daniel Campos, told E! News. He added, "They truly looked in love."

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

J.Lo's 1999 hit "Let's Get Loud" was also played during the party, which also featured dancers with glow sticks, scores of people holding up sparklers and one operating a smoke machine. Ben and Jen appeared to have a great time, occasionally kissing and filming on their phones as the crowd cheered. 

The restaurant is known for their entertainment acts, the doctor said, adding, "So their entire crew came out dancing and singing holding a sign that said 'Happy Birthday J.Lo' and we all sang along around J.Lo and Ben."

He added, "I think they felt pretty comfortable there. My table was next to theirs and I didn't feel they were trying to be isolated. Of course, there were bodyguards but we all got up and danced and there was not any pushing around or space restrictions. It was just like any other jet-setter couple celebrating something big."

J.Lo and Ben rekindled their early '00s romance more than two months ago and have since occasionally been spotted out in public together, sometimes with their kids, but never at a party before Saturday. Hours before the bash, she made their relationship officially Instagram official with a steamy photo of her and the actor kissing on a yacht.

Jennifer also shared pics and a video of herself modeling a red-printed bikini. "52!" she said, before twirling around in the short clip.

The two technically made their Instagram debut as a couple last week when J.Lo's BFF Leah Remini shared a pic of them at her recent 51st birthday party.

Jennifer and Ben are "fully committed to each other," although they've both agreed they aren't in a rush to get married again, a source told E! News last week.

"They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot," the insider said. "They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary."

See photos from J.Lo's birthday bash:

Philippe Shangti
Happy Birthday, J.Lo

The two party at her 52nd birthday bash at L'Opera restaurant in St Tropez, France on July 24, 2021.

Philippe Shangti
Happy Couple

The two are all smiles at her party at her 52nd birthday bash.

Philippe Shangti
Let There Be Light

The couple hold sparklers at their table.

Philippe Shangti
Ben Documents the Moment

The actor films the party on his iPhone.

@doctorcampos vía @mediaconceptspr
Guest of Honor

J.Lo sits with Ben and a friend at a private table.

@doctorcampos vía @mediaconceptspr
Getting Cozy

The two cuddle up at their table.

Instagram / rebel_neda
Happy Birthday Girl

J.Lo is all smiles as she cozies up to Ben

