Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Party Like It's 2002 at Her 52nd Birthday Party

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make Subtle Instagram Debut

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have truly come full circle with their most high-profile public appearance as Bennifer 2.0.

On Saturday, July 24, the actress and singer celebrated her 52nd birthday with the actor, with whom she is enjoying a rekindled romance, at a party at celebrity hotspot L'Opera in St Tropez, France.

J.Lo, who sizzled in a black, long sleeve Dolce & Gabbana dress, and Ben, who looked dapper in a blue button-down shirt and matching pants, sat together at a table in front of a backdrop adorned with Philippe Shangti artwork as dozens of fans partied with them, with some of them sharing videos on Instagram, including fashion blogger Rebel Neda.

At one point, DJ Hugo M played her 2002 hit "Jenny From the Block"—yes, the song with the music video that features Ben—and Jennifer sang along as servers danced on a table with giant bottles of Champagne.

The two arrived at the party around 11 p.m., holding hands and surrounded by a small group of people, one of the guests, Dr. Daniel Campos, told E! News. He added, "They truly looked in love."