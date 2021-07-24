Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Kiss With Ben Affleck in Itty Bikini During Birthday Trip

Jennifer Lopez's birthday posts are so hot, they will leave your jaw on the floor.
The singer and actress turned 52 on Saturday, July 24, and is truly living her best life. While vacationing with Ben Affleck on a yacht in the South of France, J.Lo made their rekindled relationship even more Instagram official by sharing a steamy post containing what may be one of their hottest pics yet. The candid snapshots showed them making out passionately, at the tail end of a slideshow of pics of herself posing in a string bikini, hat, gold jewelry and colorful sheer cover-up.
J.Lo later posted a video of herself modeling the sexy swimsuit on the deck.
"52!" she said in the clip, later twirling around.
The previously engaged lovebirds, who have occasionally been photographed showing PDA since they rekindled their romance more than two months ago, technically made their Instagram debut as a couple on Thursday, July 22 when Jennifer's BFF Leah Remini, who turned 51 in June, shared a photo montage from her recent birthday party. Ben and J.Lo posed with the King of Queens alum in a photo booth pic.
Ben, 48, and J.Lo's reconciliation came following her split from Alex Rodriguez in April. The retired New York Yankees star, who was also engaged to Jennifer, recently embarked on his own yacht trip in Europe ahead of his 46th birthday on Tuesday, July 27.
On her Instagram Story on Saturday, Jennifer reposted a birthday tribute from YouTube that featured footage from her and Maluma's "Lonely" music video. The clip contained the cheeky lyrics, "I'm sorry / I'm doing so much better without you / Just kill your ego before it kills you."
Earlier this month, Jennifer opened up about her personal life, without mentioning Ben, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. She said she is having "the best time of my life," adding, "I'm super happy. I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better."
Earlier this week, a source told E! News that the couple, which many fans dub Bennifer 2.0, are "fully committed to each other," although they've both agreed they aren't in a rush to get married again.
"They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot," the insider said. "They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary."