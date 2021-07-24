Gabrielle Union Explains the Empowering Reason for Her Major Hair Transformation

Hair for it!
There's no denying that Gabrielle Union isn't afraid to push the fashion and beauty boundaries. Whether she's rocking a designer outfit straight off the runway or showing off a vibrant makeup look, the Bring It On alum always brings her A-game.
On Friday, July 23, the actress proved once again why she's known for her keen sense of style. Taking to Instagram, Gabrielle debuted an epic hair transformation with a series of glamorous selfies. The L.A.'s Finest star explained that she got a "summer chop" for an empowering reason.
"So, I did a thing," she began her caption. "The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy."
As she perfectly summed up look, "It hits different and its foreign to me but I [three black heart emojis] this new new. #SummerChop #FlawlessChop #FlawlessCut."
The 48-year-old star modeled her hairstyle with a body-hugging polka dot dress, large hoop earrings and a layer of gold necklaces. She paired her dramatic 'do with an equally bold red lipstick.
