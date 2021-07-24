Team USA Gymnast Nastia Liukin's Tokyo Olympics Style Is Worthy of a Gold Medal

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Sports, but make it fashion.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are officially in full swing with athletes from around the world competing for a coveted gold medal. On Friday, July 23, the Opening Ceremony kicked off the highly anticipated games and proved to be a must-see event—especially thanks to Team Tonga's oiled-up flag bearer Pita Taufatofua.

But Pita hasn't been the only one taking the internet by storm.

Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin is making fans go wild with her fun and fabulous fashion at the Tokyo Olympics. And we're not talking about the American gymnast's patriotic-themed uniforms either.

Taking to Instagram in recent days, Nastia shared on Instagram behind-the-scenes photos of her chic off-the-mat styles during her time in Japan. Case in point? On Saturday, July 24, the 31-year-old Olympian wowed in a ruffled white blouse by Zimmermann, which she paired with vibrant purple flared pants by Safiyaa and matching pumps.