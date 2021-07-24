Thomas Markle Claims He Plans to Petition Court to See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Gets Emmy Nom

Meghan Markle hasn't talked to her father for some time, but that may change if Thomas Markle gets his way.

The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father told Fox News that he wants to be a part of his grandchildren's lives and will take his daughter to court over the matter. He claimed, "I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future."

He also expressed concern for grandson Archie Harrison and granddaughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, telling the conservative news organization that he believes Meghan and husband Prince Harry have shown "bad behavior" in their dealings with the royal family.

"Archie and Lili are small children. They're not politics. They're not pawns. They're not part of the game," he continued. "And they're also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal."

Meghan previously told Oprah Winfrey that while she cares for her father, she can't understand why he's worked with the same tabloids that she mistrusts.