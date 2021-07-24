Cardi B Slams Allegations of “Queerbaiting” in Music Video With Normani

Watch : Normani & Cardi B's Sexy Looks in "Wild Side" Music Video

Cardi B is sticking up for artists that have been accused of queerbaiting.

On July 23, Rolling Stone published an article about how musicians including Billie Eilish, Nick Jonas and Ariana Grande have been accused of queerbaiting, which activist Leo Herrera described to the outlet as when "a celebrity or a public figure capitalizes on the suspicion that they may be romantically involved with another same-sex person for the sake of publicity, promotion or a capitalistic gain."

The article also mentioned Cardi B's recent collaboration with Normani, writing, "Most recently, Normani was criticized on Instagram by a user and accused of something similar, which was later shared across Twitter. In her recent video for her song 'Wild Side,' featuring Cardi B, the two are pictured naked and gyrating against one another."

However, Cardi was quick to call out any haters, arguing that she isn't queerbaiting because she's a proud bisexual.

She tweeted, "Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right ?Also I'm married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls."