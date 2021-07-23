Karl Smith Is Grilled Over the Drama He Caused in Heated Bachelorette: Men Tell All Preview

What exactly did Karl know?

In this exclusive sneak peek from Monday, July 26's Men Tell All episode for season 17 of The Bachelorette, the men confront Karl Smith for telling Katie Thurston that there were multiple contestants who weren't there for the right reasons. While this is a staple situation in Bachelor nation—like, who isn't trying to become the next Bachelor?—the news rattled Katie, causing her to have doubt in her suitors.

Not to mention, Karl never named names, placing doubt on everyone involved. Later on, it was revealed that Thomas Jacobs had aspirations to be the next Bachelor. And, in the exclusive clip above, Karl claims his truth bomb was regarding Thomas.

However, his co-stars aren't necessarily buying this update. "I was just confused," James Bonsall tells Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe on the men's frustrations with Karl. "I know his rebuttal is going to be it was Thomas, and I think that was a lucky coincidence."

In response, Karl defends himself, noting that he had information that the others were not privy to.