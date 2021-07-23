Karl Smith Is Grilled Over the Drama He Caused in Heated Bachelorette: Men Tell All Preview

What exactly did Karl know?
In this exclusive sneak peek from Monday, July 26's Men Tell All episode for season 17 of The Bachelorette, the men confront Karl Smith for telling Katie Thurston that there were multiple contestants who weren't there for the right reasons. While this is a staple situation in Bachelor nation—like, who isn't trying to become the next Bachelor?—the news rattled Katie, causing her to have doubt in her suitors.
Not to mention, Karl never named names, placing doubt on everyone involved. Later on, it was revealed that Thomas Jacobs had aspirations to be the next Bachelor. And, in the exclusive clip above, Karl claims his truth bomb was regarding Thomas.
However, his co-stars aren't necessarily buying this update. "I was just confused," James Bonsall tells Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe on the men's frustrations with Karl. "I know his rebuttal is going to be it was Thomas, and I think that was a lucky coincidence."
In response, Karl defends himself, noting that he had information that the others were not privy to.
"I let her know, and then she wanted me to give her a specific name," he continues. "And I could have."
Of course, this leads the men to ask what Karl actually knew during filming. James reminds his peer, "Now's the time to come out with it."
Per Karl, "of course it was Thomas," but notes that he didn't have enough "concrete evidence" to name the real estate agent. Unfortunately for Karl, the men still aren't sold by his explanation, calling out the fact that he said "multiple guys" had bad intentions.
At this point, Tayshia swoops in and asks Karl point-blank, "Is there anything that you would like to say?"
His answer? You'll have to tune into Monday's Men Tell All episode to find out.
Watch the heated conversation for yourself in the exclusive sneak peek above.
The Bachelorette's Men Tell All episode airs Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
