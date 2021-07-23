Big Brother's Nicole Franzel Gives Birth to First Baby With Victor Arroyo

Houseguests, we have some baby news to share!

Big Brother stars Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo announced the birth of their first child together on Friday, July 23. The couple took to Instagram with a heartfelt message about their baby boy, who they named Arrow.

"First, thank you so much for all your prayers and support," Victor's message read. "Today was absolutely amazing & perfect. Arrow (Baby Vic) was born at 8:01am this morning weighing 6lbs 15oz and measuring 20 inches via cesarean."

The reality TV competitor described mom and baby as "healthy and doing great," continuing, "They are currently cuddling & he latched immediately!!"

Victor said he and Nicole were taking skin to skin time with baby Arrow "super seriously" before joking, "we are fighting over him actually."

"SO GRATEFUL & BLESSED," the couple's announcement concluded. "We are so so excited & can't wait to share him with the world!"