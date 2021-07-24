Here's What Has Changed the Most for Aly & AJ Since Their Teen Pop Star Days

Aly & AJ Music LLC

Aly: Yeah, judging you or even putting you up on a pedestal because you're an item to them or whatever.

AJ: The one thing we all do have in common is nothing any of us did at such a young age is really normal. Like Aly said, we were really young in an adult world and it's not really normal to be, even though we all loved it and we were like, "This is exciting." If I have kids in the next 10, 15 years, I probably would tell them this isn't something you should do until you're like 18 or 19. Because it's really kind of bizarre and you do have to grow up really fast and you're protected as much as possible by your parents, but it's a very weird world to be in at such a young age.

Aly: And I think some people handle it better than others because of the parents they have, the support system they have, the management they have. I think it helped that we had each other. That we were like this duo together and then we had another sibling that was in the industry at the exact same time going through it. I think that, if anything, that was like our superpower.

A Touch of the Beat... is on sale now. Aly & AJ will be performing on the main stage at Lollapalooza on Thursday, July 29.