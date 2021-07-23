Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns as the Face of Coach's New BAPE Collection

The iconic fashion brands are teaming for another colorful collaboration just in time for Hot Girl Summer.

E-Comm: Megan Thee Stallion x BAPE CoachSandy Kim / Coach

Megan Thee Stallion is showing off her body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody in the campaign for Coach's latest collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand BAPE! 

After the success of their first collection together, the iconic fashion brands are back with another must-have collection that combines the shared optimist and authentic attitudes of their hometowns, New York and Tokyo.

The collection, which drops tomorrow, features a diverse assortment of leather goods, footwear and accessories in a limited-edition pattern that merges the Coach's iconic monogram with BAPE's ape head logo.

As for Megan Thee Stallion's role in the collection's campaign, it's a full-circle moment as the "Girls in the Hood" rapper is a long-time fan of both brands. In a behind-the-scenes video for of the campaign shoot, the Grammy award-winning artist reveals when she first discovered the Japanese streetwear brand.

"I think I might've been in the ninth grade when I started to find clothes on my own, and I'm like ‘what's this cool stuff, I want it.' Nobody else at school was wearing it," Megan explained. "I made my grandma buy me a bunch of t-shirts."

Sandy Kim / Coach

Besides the rapper serving as one of the faces of the new collection, the real star is arguably her French bulldog, 4oe! Decked out in a matching fit, 4oe poses with his mom in one of the campaign images, proving he's having one Hot Dog Summer!

The Coach x BAPE collaboration will be available to shop tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Coach.com, so make sure to set your alarms!

