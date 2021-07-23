Camila Cabello Expertly Trolls Shawn Mendes' TikTok Attempt

Watch : Camilla Cabello - 2020 Grammy Awards Glambot

We might never be the same after this.

We're talking about Camila Cabello brilliantly trolling her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. If you need a good laugh today, you're in luck—but first, let's rewind. Last week, the "Wonder" singer took to his TikTok account with a choppy video of himself singing parts of his latest remix, "KESI."

"Ok hit me with your best 'Baby, yeahs,'" he told viewers. However, the post wasn't the most expertly edited, to say the least. As Shawn admitted in the caption, "Ive been trying to make a Tik tok for 2 hours."

And it seems Camila wasn't going to let him forget it. In a post on Thursday, July 22, the "Havana" singer used Shawn's audio and recreated his video, down to the moment he awkwardly just stared into the camera. Honestly, you have to watch it to get the full—and truly hilarious—effect.

Meanwhile, fans are trying to make sense of his amateur Tik Tok content. "Shawn," one comment read, "you're in your 20s and came up on vine its not hard lmao."