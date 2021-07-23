See Lil Nas X Get Completely Naked for Prison Shower Scene in "Industry Baby" Music Video

Lil Nas X is getting thoroughly clean in his latest conversation-starting music video.
The 22-year-old rapper dropped the visuals for his latest single, "Industry Baby," on Friday, July 23, and as to be expected at this point from the boundary-pushing musician, the video was thoroughly memorable. Additionally, the song included a verse from Jack Harlow and was co-produced by Kanye West.
Among the noteworthy scenes was one featuring Lil Nas X completely naked in a prison shower with fellow nude inmates, thanks to the magic of pixelation.
A verse featured shout-outs to Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber with the lyrics, "Need a plaque on evеry song/Need me like one with Nicki now/Tell a rap n---a I don't see ya/I'm a pop n---a like Bieber/I don't f--k bitches, I'm queer."
The song's press release included a dedication from Lil Nas X to his 20-year-old self, back when he was coming off the success of the smash hit "Old Town Road."
This message read in part, "I know your sexuality has made you feel like an outcast amongst your peers. I know going from having the biggest song in the world to being trapped in your apartment is weighing heavy on you. And I know if you hear the phrase 'one hit wonder' one more time you might combust. But I need you to keep going."
Among the celebrities reacting to footage from the video he shared to Instagram on July 23 was Megan Thee Stallion, who commented, "I loveeeee."
