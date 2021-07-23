Busy Philipps' Child Birdie Silverstein Cast in First Major Acting Role

Busy Philipps' child Birdie Silverstein is making a splash in Hollywood and feeling the love.
On Thursday, July 22, Gloria Calderón Kellett, who co-created the recent Netflix comedy series One Day at a Time, announced on Twitter that her forthcoming Amazon series With Love will include Birdie in a recurring role. This marks the first major acting gig for Birdie, 12, who uses they/them pronouns and years ago appeared in a couple episodes of Busy's ABC sitcom Cougar Town.
Gloria shared a message saying Birdie had been "cast in [a] non-binary recurring role" on the romantic-comedy series taking place during the holiday season and set to launch later this year. Gloria added the caption, "More casting news. I first met Birdie when they were a baby. It is thrilling that I now get to have them on my little show. [rainbow and face-with-hearts emoji] #WithLoveTV."
Busy then quote-tweeted Gloria's post and wrote, "This just made me cry [heart emoji]." The 42-year-old Dawson's Creek alum shares Birdie and 8-year-old daughter Cricket with husband Marc Silverstein.
In December, Busy shared during an episode of her Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast that Birdie identifies as gay and uses they/them pronouns. Busy added that Birdie had come out to herself and Marc two years prior at age 10, and had recently given Busy permission to publicly discuss their gender identity and sexual orientation.
"Bird was like, 'I don't give a f--k. You can talk about that I'm gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That's great,'" the Girls5eva star recalled at the time. "So I said, 'OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.'"