Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Custody Agreement Revealed as They Finalize Divorce

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are officially 9021-over.

Their divorce was finalized on Thursday, July 22, according to the final decree obtained by E! News. Jana, who announced in April that she filed for divorce, was granted her request "on the grounds of irreconcilable differences," which was not contested. A source tells E! News, "Jana is very excited for this next chapter in her life."

The couple's custody agreement was also approved, with the court doc explaining, "The Court affirmatively finds that the Permanent Parenting Plan is in the best interest of the minor children."

The parenting plan states that the One Tree Hill actress is the primary residential parent of Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, and will maintain custody of the kids about two-thirds of the time.

The document reveals that Jana's gross yearly income is $2 million and Mike's is $100,000. That means the 90210 alum will pay the former football player $3,200 per month in child support and will also provide the kids' health insurance. Neither parent owes any retroactive child support.