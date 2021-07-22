Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

CSI: Vegas Promises to Uncover the Truth in Mysterious First Teaser

CSI is back with some new and familiar faces in a captivating teaser. Check out the drama to come.

Back on the scene.

On Thursday, July 22, CBS released a teaser for the highly anticipated return of CSI, which is now a sequel series, called CSI: Vegas. As the first look highlights, William Petersen and Jorja Fox are back as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively, and are once more turning to science to uncover the truth regarding heinous crimes.

"In my experience, science will tell us if how things look is how they really are," Gil notes in the footage below. "In the end, all you can do is tell the truth, hope that the evidence doesn't disagree."

Gil and Sara won't be alone at the Las Vegas crime lab, as there's a new crew of crime scene investigators, which will be played by Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon. Fans of Wallace Langham should get excited as he too is reviving his CSI role, lab technician David Hodges. 

On what to expect from the sequel series, CBS' description teased, "A new threat has enshrouded the neon streets of Sin City, and it's going to take some familiar faces to stare it down. William Petersen and Jorja Fox return to the roles they made famous—and to the crime drama that made CBS history—in CSI: Vegas. Together can they prevent the perpetrator from bringing down the whole CSI crime lab? Old friends meet new enemies—and the latest forensic techniques—in CSI: Vegas."

 

For a peek at the upcoming drama, which premieres Wednesday, October 6 on CBS, watch the mysterious promo above.

You can find the premiere dates for your other favorite shows below!

Netflix
NEW: Sexy Beasts (Netflix) - July 21

It's The Masked Singer as a dating show and it officially lives in our nightmares. It premieres Wednesday, July 21 on Netflix.

Apple+
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - July 23

Kindness is making a comeback, July 23 on Apple TV+. 

The CW
Roswell, New Mexico (The CW) - July 26

Roswell, NM returns with answers about that mysterious Max-like stowaway on July 26. 

HBO Max
NEW: FBoy Island (HBO Max) - July 29

With the help of Nikki Glaser, three women attempt to separate the nice boys from the f-boys in this wild new dating show, which arrives Thursday, July 29.

Robert Viglasky / Amazon Studios
NEW: The Pursuit of Love (Amazon) - July 30

Lily James and Emily Beecham play cousins in this romantic dramedy series from Amazon, premiering Friday, July 30.

Cause One Productions/The CW
Burden of Truth (The CW) - July 30

Burden of Truth returns for its final season on Friday, July 30.

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Outer Banks (Netflix) - July 30

Outer Banks finally makes its season two return on July 30.

NBC
NEW: Hart to Heart (Peacock) - Aug 5

Kevin Hart's new talk show premieres Thursday, Aug. 5 on Peacock.

Liz Morris / Showtime
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime) - Aug. 8

The L Word returns on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Shane Brown/FX
NEW: Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu) - Aug. 9

Taika Waititi's new comedy about indigenous teens in Oklahoma premieres Monday, Aug. 9.

CW
Stargirl (The CW) - Aug. 10

Stargirl returns to her new home at the CW for season two on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

MTV
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies (MTV) - Aug. 11

Seventeen international competitors will face off against 17 U.S. players in the new season of The Challenge, premiering Wednesday, Aug. 11 on MTV.

Marvel
NEW: What If...? (Disney+) - Aug. 11

Disney+'s newest Marvel series is an animated look at what could have happened if just a few things were different in the MCU. It features Chadwick Boseman's last performance as T'Challa, and premieres Wednesday, Aug. 11. 

The CW
RIverdale (The CW) - Aug. 11

Riverdale returns for the back half of season five on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

MTV
NEW: Cribs (MTV) - Aug. 11

Cribs returns to a real TV screen (as opposed to Snapchat) on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

NBC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC) - Aug. 12

Brooklyn Nine-Nine finally returns for its eighth and final season on Aug. 12 on NBC.

ABC
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC) - Aug. 16

After a full year off, Bachelor in Paradise will be back for a summer of questionable fun on Aug. 16. It will be followed by the series premiere of ABC's new competition show The Ultimate Surfer

Hulu
NEW: Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) - Aug. 18

Nicole Kidman stars as the guru of a wellness retreat in Hulu's adaptation of the Liane Moriarty book, beginning Aug. 18.

Comedy Central
Akwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central) - Aug. 18

Awkwafina returns for season two of her Comedy Central show on Wednesday, Aug 18.

Netflix
NEW: The Chair (Netflix) - Aug. 20

Sandra Oh plays the new chair of the English department at a prestigious, very white university in this new Netflix series, premiering Friday, Aug. 20.

The CW
Supergirl (The CW) - Aug. 24

Supergirl returns for the back half of her final season on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Comedy Central
The Other Two (HBO Max) - Aug. 26

The Other Two finally returns for its second season on Thursday, Aug. 26 at its new home, HBO Max.

Hulu
NEW: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - Aug. 31

Selena Gomez stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short in a murder mystery comedy on Hulu, beginning Aug. 31.

John P Johnson/FX
What We Do In the Shadows (FX) - Sept. 2

Season three of FX's delightful vampire comedy premieres Thursday, Sept. 2.

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock; Roberto Borea/AP/Shutterstock
NEW: Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX) - Sept. 7

Beanie Feldstein takes on Monica Lewinsky when Impeachment: American Crime Story finally premieres, Tuesday, Sept. 7 on FX.

Apple
The Morning Show (Apple TV+) - Sept. 17

The Morning Show returns to the airwaves on Friday, Sept. 17.

ABC
Dancing With the Stars (ABC) - Sept. 20

Season 30 will premiere Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

Tyler Golden/NBC
The Voice (NBC) - Sept. 20

Ariana Grande joins the reality competition show as a first-time coach, beginning Monday, Sept. 20 on NBC. 

NBC
NEW: Ordinary Joe (NBC) - Sept. 20

James Wolk plays out the life of one guy if he made three different decisions in this new NBC series, premiering Monday, Sept. 20.

CBS
The Neighborhood (CBS) - Sept. 20

The Neighborhood returns for its fourth season on Monday, Sept. 20.

