All the Stars Who Have Dated Their Celebrity Crushes

Machine Gun Kelly revealed he once had a poster of girlfriend Megan Fox hanging on his wall, but he's not the first star to end up romancing his childhood crush.

Talk about living out your childhood dream.

We've all had a celebrity crush, right? That one actor whose every movie you'd rush to see or the musician whose songs you'd listen to on repeat. It turns out that there are even famous people who were once smitten with a star, but, unlike us mere mortals, they ended up actually dating (or marrying!) them.

Machine Gun Kelly is just the latest celeb to reveal that he ended up dating his ultimate dream woman, admitting he once had posters of now-girlfriend (and "twin flame") Megan Fox on his walls growing up. Other stars who once had their future partner's pic hanging in their room? Katie Holmes, who went on to marry Tom Cruise, while Hailey Baldwin was a massive Belieber before becoming Mrs. Justin Bieber. Hey, like her husband once sang: Never say never!

Check out the stars who are living out their dream MASH scenario by ending up with their celeb crush...

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Nowadays Machine Gun Kelly gets to go home with Fox. But more than a decade ago, he had a poster of her on his bedroom wall.

It's a stunning full-circle moment in the story of the 31-year-old star. While he's making hit songs and dominating headlines with his romance with his Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star, fans can truly say he's living his dream.

In an interview with his former Cleveland high school classmate Wesley Lowery for GQ, the author noted his teenage friend's early love for Fox, known then as the bombshell of the first two Transformers films. "At least one classmate," Lowery wrote, "recalls him vowing he'd marry her one day." And, like many teens of that time, he had a poster of her in his bedroom—from a GQ shoot, no less.

As MGK quipped, "So that's some full-circle s--t."

Instagram
Justin and Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber may just be the first Belieber.

The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, Hailey was just 12 when she met the then-14-year-old Justin when her dad introduced them as the pop star was heading into an appearance. Oh yes, it was caught on camera in all its awkward pre-teen glory, where you can see Hailey is clearly uncomfortable as she shakes Justin's hand. A meet-cute for the ages? We're not so sure.

But the two later posed for a photo on the red carpet at the premiere of his biopic Never Say Never...with her father. Yes, that's right: Hailey was totally a fangirl. 

From that point on, Hailey and Justin maintained a friendship before dating on and off for several years and then jumping right into tying the knot in September 2018.

Instagram
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

Team Pacey FTW!

The Queen and Slim actress revealed to W Magazine in January 2020 that she first fell for her now-husband on his hit teen drama Dawson's Creek.

"It was Pacey from Dawson's Creek!" she shared about her first crush. "I was a very young teenager. And now we are a couple." Talk about some epic powers of manifesting.

Since then, Turner-Smith has playfully ribbed Jackson by wearing a t-shirt with Pacey on it and singing the iconic WB series' theme song in an Instagram Story. She clearly didn't want to wait to share her fandom with him. 

Instagram
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Clearly, Joe Jonas was House Stark. 

Like many Game of Thrones viewers, the singer was a fan of Sansa, so much so that he eventually slid into Sophie Turner's DMs in 2016.

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner revealed to Harper's Bazaar in 2019. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

And when the HBO hit wrapped its eight-season run, Jonas thanked the series for " introducing me to the incredible @sophiet...long live the QUEEN OF THE MF NORTH."

While he was clearly a fan of Turner before the now-married couple began dating, the feeling wasn't exactly mutual, with Turner telling Elle in 2020 that she "hated" the Jonas Brothers when she was younger. She also admitted that she thought the DNCE rocker wouldn't make the best impression on their first date. "I expected him to show up with security and everything," she recalled. "I thought he would be such a d--k."  

Michael Simon/Shutterstock
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney

Six years before they were spotted together, the actress revealed in an interview that she was a big fan of the comedian.

"We were at a wedding together and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?" The Rook actress recalled to HuffPost Live in 2015. "At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding, like, 'So you having fun?'"

She continued, "I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him." Munn then said she emailed him afterward but never heard back, joking, "I might've got the wrong email...that's what I tell myself."

In May, reports surfaced that Munn and Mulaney were dating after breaking up with his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor

While the Saturday Night Live alum has romanced his fair share of swoon-worthy stars, it appears he finally ended up with the ultimate object of his affection when he began dating the Bridgerton actress earlier this year.

When the 27-year-old comedian took part in a Zoom Q&A with Marquette University students in April, he was asked to name his celebrity crush.

"I'm with my celebrity crush," Davidson, who had previously been spotted multiple times in the U.K. with Dynevor, replied with a cheeky smile. 

Glenn Weiner/ZUMAPress.com
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

Well before TomKat became a pop culture sensation, Holmes was a massive fan of the Top Gun star.

In October 2004, the Dawson's Creek star gushed to Seventeen magazine, "I think every little girl dreams about her wedding. I used to think I was going to marry Tom Cruise."

Holmes' former co-star Mary Beth Peil also weighed in on the star's massive crush on Cruise, telling The Daily Beast in 2018, "She said, 'I have had a crush on him since I was 15, and his posters were on the walls of my bedroom.' She could not stop talking about Tom Cruise. This was way before they got together, but she was certainly ready for him."

Holmes would fulfill her childhood fantasy in November 2006, marrying Cruise in a lavish Italian ceremony seven months after welcoming their daughter Suri Cruise. The couple ultimately divorced in 2012.

Instagram / Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

No rose needed!

Back in the day when Wells Adams was one of the men vying for JoJo Fletcher's heart on Season 12 of The Bachelorette, the Modern Family star made it clear that she thought he was attractive when she tweeted, "Ugh! @WellsAdams making a Lord of the Flies reference on men tell all??? #knewhewasthebestfromthestart #menwhoreadarehot."

Hyland once again proved she was a fan of the radio personality when she learned he would be joining Bachelor spinoff Bachelor in Paradise, taking to Twitter to gush, "OH MY GOD @WellsAdams IS THE FRIKKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever."

That's when the back-and-forth between the now-engaged pair began, with Adams responding, "Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I'm kidding the job is yours @Sarah_Hyland." 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Twenty-one years before they began dating in 2017, the former Yankees player revealed J.Lo was his "dream date," with the then-teenage baseball player telling an interviewer, "Hopefully you can find me a date with her."

A-Rod reposted the clip to his Instagram feed in 2019, captioning the moment, "I just had a feeling," along with the crying/laughter emoji. Lopez responded by adding three black hearts and writing, "OMG…I love this too much."

They split up in March, two years after getting engaged.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole

When Payne was just 14 years old, he auditioned for The X-Factor in front of Cole years before they dated and had a child together.

"I always, always had a crush on her," the One Direction singer told The Sun in 2017. "I got back to school the next day and when my friends saw it they were literally ripping the piss out of me."

Payne and Cole began dating in 2016, welcoming their son Bear the following year. The pair broke up in 2018.

Alexandra Wyman/WireImage
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

The Game of Thrones star had considered The Cosby Show alum the moon of his life for years before they got together.

In a 2019 interview with Esquire, Momoa revealed that his wife was "literally my childhood crush." Of their relationship, the Aquaman actor said, "If someone says something isn't possible... I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f--king possible.'"

