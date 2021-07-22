Jenna Bush Hager Shares Heartbreaking Letter Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Sent From Camp

Watch : Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Story About Late Grandmother

Jenna Bush Hager's 8-year-old child Mila's definitely not feeling first daughter vibes at summer camp.

The Today show anchor shared the adorable, but also heartbreaking, letter her daughter wrote to her and husband Henry Chase Hager while gone from home. "I got a letter last night that reminded me of a letter that I would write, and it broke my heart in a million pieces," Jenna told co-host Hoda Kotb.

The letter began with Mila saying she missed her mom and dad. She wrote from summer camp, "I wish I could be with you." But the ending of the letter made Henry want to actually go and get his daughter: "P.S. Daddy, how much longer 'til you pick me up? I miss you too much. I need to stop crying. So goodbye. I miss you terribly, Mom and Dad."

Jenna showed the audience a photo of the letter, which she said she sent her parents, former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush.