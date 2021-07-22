Why Common Is "Constantly In Shock" Over Girlfriend Tiffany Haddish

They say a couple that laughs together, stays together. Well, it seems like Tiffany Haddish and Common are meant to be then!

During the July 22 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, Haddish gushed over her R&B boyfriend of one year. The couple confirmed their relationship status in August 2020, with Haddish previously revealing she's "way happier" dating the rapper. But, what does Common think about Haddish's outspoken sense of humor?

"He's constantly in shock," Haddish joked. "I'm pretty sure. He laughs a lot. I'm definitely saying things and he's like, 'What, are you OK?'"

Of course, Haddish's NSFW confession about fellow A-lister Nicholas Cage turned more than a few heads. In June 2021, Haddish revealed on NPR's It's Been a Minute that she had her first orgasm during a screening of Face/Off—and she felt compelled to tell Cage years later when she co-starred with the Oscar winner in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.