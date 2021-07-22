How Jesse McCartney's Relationship With Fiancée Katie Peterson Inspired New Music

With a love like this, there's no way Jesse McCartney is leavin' the music industry anytime soon.

It's hard to believe that it has been more than 15 years since the singer captivated fans with his hit single "Beautiful Soul." But now at 34, the musician is engaged to Katie Peterson, planning a wedding and releasing more personal new music.

"I've actually not done a ton of albums considering how many years I've been around and I've actually had a lot of time between each," Jesse explained in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I feel like life sort of needs to happen between each record to be able to write something special and new. And I think for me in this case, obviously, a lot of it was my relationship with Katie and how that growth has affected me and affected my writing."

The Dream Street member added, "In this album, I go into that quite a bit and what that's been like…I think overall, as far as like the development of writing, when you're younger, you write what you know and I just feel like I'm getting better because I know more things now than, let's say, when I was 16. I have been in more relationships. I've seen how the world works for a little longer than I did back then."