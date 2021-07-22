See Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Son Riley Make Adorable TV Debut

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's son Riley is all about that spotlight!
The couple introduced their 5-month-old baby boy to Today viewers on Thursday, July 22. And while the 29-year-old actor thought the little one was the "perfect blend" of his parents, Hoda Kotb thought Riley looked more like dad.
"OK, I'm sorry," she told the 27-year-old singer, "but it looks like you are holding your husband in the dryer."
Meghan and Daryl welcomed their first child in February. But as the Grammy winner explained to her Instagram followers, things got off to a bit of a "rocky start."
"He got taken, like, right away to the NICU," she recalled during the interview. "I was like, 'Where's the cry?' 'Cause no one said anything. I was like, 'He's not crying.' So, they said he was full of liquid still and that, C-sections, this can happen. They took him away and Daryl begged them to let me see him for one second before they took him."
After Riley was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit, he was given a feeding tube. "We were like, 'What's the update?'" Meghan remembered. "And they said, 'It's just up to Riley when he wants to, like, wake up for real.' So, we just waited, like, four, five days and then he's like, 'Let's rock!'"
Since then, the "All About That Bass" star and the Spy Kids alum have continued to give glimpses into their life as a family of three, sharing everything from the songs they sing to their little one to their experiences with diaper duty.
"I thought I had it down," Meghan said. "But literally yesterday, he peed on my countertop and I was like, 'What are you doing?'"
She's also spoken about her experience with breastfeeding and her decision to stop and bottle-feed.
"I did a lot of research before of, like, why is breastfeeding so hard?" Meghan said. "Especially with a C-section, my body wasn't like, 'All right, time to make milk.' So, I was pumping as soon as I got to my room after the C-section and nothing was happening. I really struggled making milk and finally, I was like, 'I'm done! I did so well. Look at me.' Everyone was like, 'Good for you. I'm proud that you even tried.'"
All in all, she's absolutely loving motherhood. "If I walk in a room, he just lights up. He's just, like...the biggest smile," Meghan said. "No one told me he's going to love you so much and light up when you walk into a room. You're like, oh my goodness, worth everything."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).