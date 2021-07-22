Mama June's Daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

That's grand-Mama June to you!
On Wednesday, July 21, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who is the daughter of June Shannon, announced the birth of her second child with husband Joshua Efird.
The stars of Mama June: Road to Redemption welcomed a baby boy, who they named Bentley Jameson Efird. Pumpkin, 21, shared several Instagram photos of the newborn swaddled in a blanket and pink and blue striped beanie, which she captioned, "After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut."
Pumpkin and 24-year-old Joshua, who tied the knot in 2018, are already parents to daughter Ella Grace, age 3. They also care for Mama June's youngest daughter and Pumpkin's sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.
Mama June's widely-publicized legal turmoil and struggle with substance abuse has driven a wedge between her and her daughters. The latest season of their WE tv reality series documented the 41-year-old's sobriety journey and commitment to mending those broken relationships.
"I'm just constantly trying to make amends," June told E! News exclusively in March. "Right now, I have to worry about my recovery, I know I am seven hours away from [where they live in] Georgia, but if I can't be good for myself and get myself straight, I'm not going to be any good for them."
Thus far, June's work has paid off. In June, she reunited with all four of her daughters for the first time in six years at Pumpkin's baby shower. Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, 26, and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 24, joined June, Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo for the festivities.
Then, on Mother's Day, Pumpkin expressed gratitude to Mama June in a heartfelt Instagram post.
She wrote, "Life has definitely threw us curve balls but in the end you're still my mom. I'm so glad to see how far you've come in your sobriety. I can never thank you enough for being the awesome gigi you are to my beautiful babies love you mama @mamajune."