Mama June's Daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

That's grand-Mama June to you!

On Wednesday, July 21, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who is the daughter of June Shannon, announced the birth of her second child with husband Joshua Efird.

The stars of Mama June: Road to Redemption welcomed a baby boy, who they named Bentley Jameson Efird. Pumpkin, 21, shared several Instagram photos of the newborn swaddled in a blanket and pink and blue striped beanie, which she captioned, "After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut."

Pumpkin and 24-year-old Joshua, who tied the knot in 2018, are already parents to daughter Ella Grace, age 3. They also care for Mama June's youngest daughter and Pumpkin's sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

Mama June's widely-publicized legal turmoil and struggle with substance abuse has driven a wedge between her and her daughters. The latest season of their WE tv reality series documented the 41-year-old's sobriety journey and commitment to mending those broken relationships.