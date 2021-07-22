Disney Channel Star Tiffany Thornton Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Things are looking bright for former Disney Channel standout Tiffany Thornton and her family on this special day.
The 35-year-old alum of Sonny With a Chance and So Random! welcomed daughter Kimber Jo Capaci on Wednesday, July 21, and she announced the happy news with a series of Instagram posts. This is Tiffany's second child with husband Josiah Capaci, and she also has two sons from her marriage to late husband Chris Carney.
"Kimber Jo Capaci," she captioned a shot of the sleeping newborn. "7-21-21, born at 2:05pm, 7 pounds 10 ounces. 19 inches long, Perfect as can be!"
Earlier in the day, Tiffany shared footage from the hospital of herself anticipating the big moment. "In case you're wondering why I sound so out of breath, I don't know," she said with a laugh. "I think I'm just really nervous, which is crazy because this is my fourth time doing this. I get really nauseous when I'm nervous, so pray for me that I don't get sick to my stomach."
Later, the star posted, "OK, she's here! We started pushing at like 2:03, and she was here at 2:05!" She then turned the camera to her husband, who was holding the crying child, and she added, "Do you want to see her? She's mad!"
Tiffany, who has also appeared on That's So Raven, Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place, then posted footage of herself holding the child, along with the message, "So small! I love her so much already!!"
Back in December, she announced the pregnancy on Instagram by saying she and Josiah "are over the moon that God has blessed us with another tiny, growing person!!"
The pair welcomed daughter Juliet Joy Capaci in 2018. Tiffany has sons Kenneth James Carney, 8, and Bentley Cash Carney, 7, from her marriage to Chris, singer of the band The Prom Kings, who died in a car accident in 2015.
In December, Tiffany posted an Instagram tribute marking five years since Chris' death and wrote in part that it "still hurts not having you here."