Pay Tribute to the Big Apple with the Studs New York Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you're a born and bred New Yorker, a New York City transplant, or simply a person who appreciates the Big Apple, the latest jewelry collection from Studs is something you should check out. The Studs Loves New York collection is a 17-piece drop that includes huggie earrings and studs (of course) with odes to the subway, soft pretzels, bagels, and more New York City essentials.

Keep on scrolling to see some of our stand-outs from the drop.