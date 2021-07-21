Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Is Engaged to Brock Davies

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Welcomes Baby Girl

Scheana Shay is SUR-ving up some engagement news.

Multiple sources tell E! News exclusively that the Vanderpump Rules' star will officially become Mrs. Brock Davies after the rugby player popped the question.

Speculation surrounding Scheana's engagement first sparked after she was spotted rocking a massive diamond ring while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 20. E! News can confirm Kyle Chan, a close friend of the Vanderpump Rules cast and mainstay on the Bravo series, designed the piece.

Scheana, Brock and VPR co-stars James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix were spotted "celebrating love" at upscale restaurant Craig's, an insider at the eatery told E! News.

The source dished, "Brock and Ariana kept grabbing Scheana's arms and looking super happy and excited for her... Scheana looked really happy and her and Brock look really in love. They were cuddling at the table and laughing the entire night."

Scheana and Brock welcomed daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies on April 26 after a complicated birth. The happy parents have been dating since November 2019.