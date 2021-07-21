See Saint & Psalm West Adorably Crash Mom Kim Kardashian's Workout Sesh

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Museum Trip With 4 Kids

A mother-son Wednesday workout!

Kim Kardashian's fitness routine was adorably crashed by sons Saint West and Psalm West on Wednesday, July 21. "Little visitors in the gym today," the SKIMS founder captioned on Instagram earlier today.

A grown up Saint wears a blue jersey and holds an iPad in the trio of pics before giving mom Kim a quick kiss. Baby Psalm sits on Kim's lap as she snuggles up to the two-year-old tot.

The mother of four stays in shape by training throughout the week, and no doubt running after her babies on the weekends! As Kim previously said in a hilarious Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus clip, "Kardashian girls hit the gym heavy."

Kim recently reunited with estranged husband Kanye West amid their divorce in San Francisco for an educational family trip to the Asian Art Museum with their four kids in tow on July 19. A source told E! News that the exes got along well while touring the museum's teamLab: Continuity exhibition.