Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina Reveals the Secret to Their Happy Marriage

From wing-man to wife!
Sabrina Elba exclusively revealed her adorable love story with husband Idris Elba on E!'s Just the Sip podcast, hosted by Justin Sylvester. During the July 21 episode, the former Miss Vancouver reflected on meeting People's 2018 Sexiest Man Alive in Vancouver.
"We did meet at a jazz bar," Sabrina admitted. "I'm in there grooving and vibing and singing." Idris first caught the eye of Sabrina's pal who was celebrating her b-day, and Sabrina approached Idris solely for "wing-man" duties.
"I'm like nope, excuse me that's wrong. I'm trying to be a good friend!" she joked about accepting Idris' advances, but it all worked out in the end. "We had the best conversation. We talked all night, all the next day. We were inseparable after that."
Idris popped the question in February 2018 at the premiere of his film Yardie. The couple tied the knot in Marrakesh, Morocco in April 2019.
While Idris has been open about the long road to finding his soulmate, Sabrina looked back on their love story through the lens of her Somali-Canadian upbringing and Muslim faith. "Marriage is a thing, it happens right away," she explained. "There's a lot of religious and cultural aspects that push marriage on you a lot faster [but] I think because Idris was Idris, my family was like, 'OK, great! Do your thing, take your time.'"
Her family has similarly fallen just as hard for the Hobbs & Shaw star. "Actually, my mom and Idris really get along," Sabrina gushed. "She loves him to bits."
It's clear that long-time bachelor Idris was waiting for Sabrina: "Me and Idris just get along so well," the Coupledom host noted. "Our values are connected, we have the same interests, we have the same comedy sense. Just so many things aligned."
Instead of focusing on haters—Sabrina doesn't feel like she has to "justify" her marriage—the model entrepreneur wanted to explore the "beautiful journey of new relationship" alongside Idris in their Audible podcast.
"We're newlyweds. We want to learn and grow just like everybody else, but we want to do it in a space where we can own it," Sabrina said about starting the six-episode interview series. "I know that what I have at home is amazing and beautiful and it's something that I cherish and take care of. It's not necessarily for other people to speak on or talk about."
And expect the Elba family to expand soon!
"Not yet, but I'm almost there," Sabrina teased about having a baby.
One thing is for sure: Idris and Sabrina's romance was written in the stars. "When it's meant to happen, it's meant to happen," she happily said. "If you find your one, they're your one."
Listen to the full interview above to hear BTS details on Idris DJ-ing at the royal wedding!
Coupledom is available on Audible.